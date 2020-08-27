FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

New app-based mortgage lender to lend up to 95% LTV

Rozi Jones
|
27th August 2020
Social media phone tech
"With Perenna, first-time buyers can borrow up to 95% of property value with only a 5% deposit required when buying a home."

A new mortgage lender is preparing to launch its mobile app, pledging to support later-life borrowers and first-time buyers with mortgages up to 95% LTV.

Perenna is developing a brand new mortgage bank with all services available through its app.

In a statement, Perenna said: "With the recession comes the disappearance of low deposit loans and Help to Buy schemes become harder to access – meaning options are very limited when you want to purchase your first property.

"With Perenna, first-time buyers can borrow up to 95% of property value with only a 5% deposit required when buying a home. On top of this, Perenna offers 30 years of a fixed interest rate, giving buyers long-term peace of mind in a market that can be unfriendly to customers and difficult to navigate.

"With the consumer-friendly app, those who take out a fixed for life mortgage can monitor everything from mortgage applications, payments, rewards and even the fluctuating interest rate of the market so they know when the best time to buy is. Perenna simplifies the process for first-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder as well as later-life borrowers who have few options to remortgage as they enter retirement."

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.