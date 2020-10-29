New broker guide launches for Help to Buy transition

"We know there has been a lot of confusion about the practicalities of the two schemes, not helped by the delays caused by Covid-19."

Accord Mortgages is launching a free guide to help brokers navigate the interim period between the current Help to Buy scheme ending and the new version beginning.

From April 2021, the new Help to Buy scheme will only be available to first-time buyers with regional price caps applied across England.

Aiming to tackle the top issues for advisers, the Accord Growth Series guide has been created in partnership with Sesame Bankhall Group. It details the proposed timings and answers the top 10 questions from brokers on the transition between the two schemes.

Stacey Wood, national new build and surveying relationship manager at Sesame Bankhall Group, commented: “Our team provides comprehensive support on new build and Help to Buy, and we regularly receive questions from advisers and property developers. The closedown of the current Help to Buy scheme, along with requests for more detail on the new scheme, have been hot topics. We’re therefore pleased to be working in partnership with Accord Mortgages to respond to this growing demand for more practical support in this important area.

“This useful timeline and answers to commonly asked questions will help provide clarity for firms on the latest position.”

Nicola Alvarez, corporate account manager at Accord Mortgages, added: “We know there has been a lot of confusion about the practicalities of the two schemes, not helped by the delays caused by Covid-19. This is a crucial time for brokers and their clients, so we wanted to provide a simple guide through our Growth Series with answers to some key queries which will be a useful point of reference for them during this transitional period.”