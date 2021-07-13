New broker survey seeks views on mortgage market inclusivity

"We’re looking to understand how inclusive our industry is and whether we can do more to help firms achieve diversity of thought and an inclusive culture? If so, where do we start?"

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries has joined forces with Aldermore and Virgin Money to take a closer look at diversity, equity and inclusion within the mortgage sector and is looking for your views. The AMI is asking directors, managers, advisers and staff at broker and lender firms to take part.

The research is being operated by an independent research agency who are looking for as many people as possible to complete the anonymous 15 minute survey.

To access the survey, visit: https://emea.focusvision.com/survey/selfserve/2cc7/210700?list=7.

Robert Sinclair, chief executive of AMI, said: “This is a subject that evokes significant emotion and this is your chance to give us your view. We’re looking to understand how inclusive our industry is and whether we can do more to help firms achieve diversity of thought and an inclusive culture? If so, where do we start?

"Much of the agenda is being driven by the younger generations and it is up to those of us who have been in the industry longer to accept the challenge, to keep up and to stay relevant.

"AMI is doing this work because people who I hope are my friends have been brave enough to bare their souls and talk about their lives and experiences. Inclusivity and equality needs allyship, partnership and feeding. I would like to think that AMI, by working in partnership with our member firms and lenders, can help firms make some tangible changes to how they embrace society in its widest sense and to ensure that everyone is able to bring their whole, authentic self to work.

"I ask everyone who reads this to complete the survey.”