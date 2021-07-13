FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

New broker survey seeks views on mortgage market inclusivity

Rozi Jones
|
13th July 2021
scales balance diversity equality
"We’re looking to understand how inclusive our industry is and whether we can do more to help firms achieve diversity of thought and an inclusive culture? If so, where do we start?"

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries has joined forces with Aldermore and Virgin Money to take a closer look at diversity, equity and inclusion within the mortgage sector and is looking for your views. The AMI is asking directors, managers, advisers and staff at broker and lender firms to take part.

The research is being operated by an independent research agency who are looking for as many people as possible to complete the anonymous 15 minute survey.

To access the survey, visit: https://emea.focusvision.com/survey/selfserve/2cc7/210700?list=7.

Robert Sinclair, chief executive of AMI, said: “This is a subject that evokes significant emotion and this is your chance to give us your view. We’re looking to understand how inclusive our industry is and whether we can do more to help firms achieve diversity of thought and an inclusive culture? If so, where do we start?

"Much of the agenda is being driven by the younger generations and it is up to those of us who have been in the industry longer to accept the challenge, to keep up and to stay relevant.

"AMI is doing this work because people who I hope are my friends have been brave enough to bare their souls and talk about their lives and experiences. Inclusivity and equality needs allyship, partnership and feeding. I would like to think that AMI, by working in partnership with our member firms and lenders, can help firms make some tangible changes to how they embrace society in its widest sense and to ensure that everyone is able to bring their whole, authentic self to work.

"I ask everyone who reads this to complete the survey.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.