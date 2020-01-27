FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

New CRM and business management system launches to brokers

Mortgage Magic says links to sourcing engines and protection providers are at an advanced stage.

Rozi Jones
27th January 2020
tech hands laptop sourcing software
"Mortgage Magic will constantly evolve to ensure that it continues to offer the soundest foundation on which advisers can build their businesses."

Mortgage Magic has launched its CRM and business management system to mortgage brokers following a soft launch in November 2019.

Mortgage Magic has partnered with tech specialists from Silicon Valley to produce the cloud based platform which offers built in case tracking, optional electronic ID verification, secure GDPR compliant document storage, encrypted email transmission, and a compliance function with 100% file checking.

Additionally, Mortgage Magic provides an optional qualified lead facility and a business package which includes website, company branding and social media promotion with CMS.

The firm says links to sourcing engines and protection providers are also at an advanced stage.

Mortgage Magic’s co-founder, Tanjir Sugar, said: “Regardless of whether you are a one man operation or a brokerage with multiple offices and staff, Mortgage Magic provides the platform to manage your customers and their mortgage requirements while keeping all of your employees, salespeople and administration staff and, most importantly, your customers fully up to date with case progress.

“This is the most comprehensive and advanced platform on the market and will enable all brokers to compete successfully in a world increasingly dominated by technology. Mortgage Magic will constantly evolve to ensure that it continues to offer the soundest foundation on which advisers can build their businesses.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

