New 'Discovery Programme' launches to identify market opportunities for intermediary firms

"The programme is all about ensuring that you are strong in all areas of your business - as price competition alone is not a sustainable strategy."

Two experienced mortgage market consultants have teamed up to launch a 'Discovery Programme' for firms in the mortgage market.

Steve Sandiford and Jeff Knight launched Discovery to unearth new opportunities for organisations - including lenders, distributors and intermediaries - and match their strengths to market opportunities.

The Discovery Programme will look at a company’s strategy and performance before making a critical assessment of its proposition delivery and competitive strength before identifying new market opportunities.

Discovery says its proposition is about "ensuring that all the pieces of a company’s jigsaw work together" - including sales, marketing, products, credit, service, or IT.

Jeff Knight, director at Grey Matter Marketing, said: “From my experience, successful companies know the areas in which they are superior to their competition, they do not stand still and possess the ability to focus on developing goals that really matter and execute the required plans with absolute precision. Our Discovery Programme enables companies to deliver this.”

Steve Sandiford added: “The programme is all about ensuring that you are strong in all areas of your business - as price competition alone is not a sustainable strategy. We are seeing a lot of price changes right now, but there are many more opportunities in this new mortgage market. Fresh thinking is required, and our Discovery will help you to make that happen.”