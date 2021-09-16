FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

New 'Discovery Programme' launches to identify market opportunities for intermediary firms

Rozi Jones
|
16th September 2021
Jeff Knight
"The programme is all about ensuring that you are strong in all areas of your business - as price competition alone is not a sustainable strategy."

Two experienced mortgage market consultants have teamed up to launch a 'Discovery Programme' for firms in the mortgage market.

Steve Sandiford and Jeff Knight launched Discovery to unearth new opportunities for organisations - including lenders, distributors and intermediaries - and match their strengths to market opportunities.

The Discovery Programme will look at a company’s strategy and performance before making a critical assessment of its proposition delivery and competitive strength before identifying new market opportunities.

Discovery says its proposition is about "ensuring that all the pieces of a company’s jigsaw work together" - including sales, marketing, products, credit, service, or IT.

Jeff Knight, director at Grey Matter Marketing, said: “From my experience, successful companies know the areas in which they are superior to their competition, they do not stand still and possess the ability to focus on developing goals that really matter and execute the required plans with absolute precision. Our Discovery Programme enables companies to deliver this.”

Steve Sandiford added: “The programme is all about ensuring that you are strong in all areas of your business - as price competition alone is not a sustainable strategy. We are seeing a lot of price changes right now, but there are many more opportunities in this new mortgage market. Fresh thinking is required, and our Discovery will help you to make that happen.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.