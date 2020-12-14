FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

New lending platform M:QUBE appoints national sales manager

Rozi Jones
|
14th December 2020
"From working alongside brokers and intermediaries, it's clear that technology will continue to play a key role in the mortgage process."

Digital mortgage lending platform, M:QUBE, has appointed Jimmy Govan as its national sales manager.

Jimmy joins M:QUBE from Bluestone Mortgages, where he was also national sales manager, and has held previous roles at RBS and Uinsure.

M:QUBE is a new digital lending platform, initially operating in the buy-to-let sector.

Jimmy said: “I’ve enjoyed my last four years at Bluestone but I’m ready to get stuck in a new role with a company that I believe is going to bring real change to the mortgage market.

“I am excited to be joining M:QUBE and look forward to launching their lender proposition to market. From working alongside brokers and intermediaries, it's clear that technology will continue to play a key role in the mortgage process. M:QUBE’s tech offers the real opportunity for change for all involved."

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at M:QUBE, added: “Jimmy’s joined at a really exciting time at MQube as we prepare for launch. I’m delighted to have him on board, I know that he will be an asset to our team!”

