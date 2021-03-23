New mortgage and protection network launches to brokers

"We set up Harwell because we strongly believed there was a better way of accessing the market and transacting business."

A new independent mortgage and protection network, Harwell Finance Group, has launched to market.

Harwell specialises in all secured residential, commercial and later life lending, as well as personal and commercial lines protection.

The network has been set up by Jonathan Harris, managing director of Forensic Property Finance, and Paul Stockwell, managing director of Bonaventure Finance. The pair have a combined 40 years’ experience of writing mortgages and working for both directly-authorised firms and as appointed representatives.

Harwell will offer integrated client management and sourcing systems, alongside innovations such as ‘expert knowledge forums’ pool collective experience when placing complex lending scenarios. Full IT set up and support is also provided.

Harwell’s support package includes membership of mortgage clubs, faster payment of lender fees, compliance and supervisory services, learning and development and professional indemnity insurance, as well as protection opportunities or referral options for additional broker revenue.

Jonathan Harris, director of Harwell Finance Group, said: "We set up Harwell because we strongly believed there was a better way of accessing the market and transacting business. We felt the personal touch had been lost, while the combination of poorly-designed and over-complicated processes meant that the broker was made to feel like the least important cog in the wheel."

Paul Stockwell, director of Harwell Finance Group, added: "Profit is not the sole driving factor behind our decision to launch a network. The overarching principle is to build a network of like-minded brokers who have a vehicle within which they can be successful. Essentially, we know what a broker needs and doesn’t need from a network and are providing a similar experience to working for an established firm but with the autonomy of running your own business."