New mortgage club Advise Wise expands panel

"It’s crucial to work closely with lenders to foster innovation and the use of technology in the growing later life lending market place"

Advise Wise Mortgage Club has expanded its offering with the addition of Hodge to its lender panel.

The mortgage club launched earlier this month, complementing its later life lending platform which launched in November 2019 and allows advisers to source equity release plans from across the whole of the market.

Advisers can join the Mortgage Club by creating a free Advise Wise account which provides access to the sourcing platform and to all the Club’s benefits. A dedicated helpdesk is also available to support advisers with their case enquiries and members can refer to specialist solicitors for case completion.

Hodge joins other partners Just, which helped bring the platform to market as a launch sponsor, and Legal & General Home Finance, which recently made its full range of lifetime mortgage products available to Club members.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “We are delighted to be on the panel of the Advise Wise Mortgage Club. Their new sourcing technology will ensure a seamless customer service for clients’ from start to finish.

“Our lifetime mortgage range comprises lump sum and flexible roll-up mortgages at fixed rates of interest. They also include downsizing protection from day one which provides great levels of flexibility for clients.

“Equity Release can be seen as complex for advisers to navigate. It’s crucial for brokers to be able to compare products across the market and see which lifetime deal is best suited for their clients, therefore we support any club with the technology that allows them to do this.”

Jon Tweed, head of proposition at Advise Wise, added: “We are delighted to work with innovative lenders such as Hodge and are pleased to have them on our club’s lender panel.

“We believe it’s crucial to work closely with lenders to foster innovation and the use of technology in the growing later life lending market place, helping advisers with a comprehensive solution for their customers’ needs.

“Advise Wise is a cutting-edge platform with an integrated Mortgage Club to provide its members with an advanced tool to handle their equity release cases whilst they benefit from better deals and commissions.”