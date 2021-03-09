FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
New mortgage lending rises 24.2% to record high in Q4: Bank of England

Rozi Jones
|
9th March 2021
The value of new mortgage commitments in Q4 was 24.2% higher than a year earlier, at £87.7 billion, and the highest level since 2007, according to the latest Mortgage Lenders and Administrators Statistics from the Bank of England.

However, new lending commitments for 2020 in total was £268 billion, down 4.7% on 2019.

The share of new mortgage lending with LTVs over 90% was 1.2% in Q4, 4.5pp lower than a year earlier and the lowest level since these statistics began in 2007, as high-LTV mortgage availability remained low.

The proportion of lending to borrowers with a high loan to income ratio increased by 2.0pp on the quarter to 50.2%, the highest since the series began.

The Bank of England defines high-LTI borrowers as those with a single income who had a LTI ratio of 4 or above, which accounted for 11.3% of gross mortgage lending in Q4, or borrowers with a joint income who had a LTI of 3 or above, which accounted for 38.9% of gross lending.

The share of purchases for owner occupation was 63.9%, up 11.8pp from Q4 2019. Of this figure, lending to first-time buyers was 2.9pp higher than a year ago, at 24.3%.

The share advanced to home movers increased by 8.9pp on a year earlier, to 39.6%, the highest share for home movers since 2010. Remortgaging totalled 18.5%, a decrease of 10.7pp since Q4 2019.

The value of outstanding balances with some arrears increased by 3.4% over the quarter to £14.3 billion, and now accounts for 0.93% of outstanding mortgage balances.

