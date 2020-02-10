New mortgage management platform receives investment

"To have impressed someone of Sam’s experience shows that Mortgage Magic has definitely passed its first big credibility test."

New CRM and mortgage management platform, Mortgage Magic, has received investment from investor and entrepreneur, Sam Malin.

Mortgage Magic officially launched last week and is currently onboarding selected intermediary firms, networks and large DA firms.

The cloud-based platform offers built in case tracking, optional electronic ID verification, secure GDPR compliant document storage, encrypted email transmission, and a compliance function with 100% file checking.

Mortgage Magic also provides an optional qualified lead facility and a business package which includes a website, company branding and social media promotion with CMS.

Additionally, the platform has appointed Sir Tony Baldry as chairman. Tony is a barrister and businessman who served in various Conservative administrations, including as Minister of State for Agriculture in John Major’s government and MP for Banbury from 1983 to 2015.

Managing director and co-founder, Tanjir Sugar, said: “To have attracted investment from Sam Malin is a particular coup for us. Our CRM and mortgage management proposition for advisers will revolutionise the way in which advisers manage their customers across the whole mortgage journey and beyond. To have impressed someone of Sam’s experience shows that Mortgage Magic has definitely passed its first big credibility test.

"With Sir Tony Baldry joining our board as chairman, we are in the fortunate position of having two highly respected and experienced businessmen to help us turn our proposition into the next fintech success story and one which is specifically designed to assist the adviser channel rather than work against it.”