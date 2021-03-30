FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newbury BS cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.50%

Rozi Jones
|
30th March 2021
Roger Knight Newbury
"We want to offer products which give prospective and existing borrowers the greatest chance to fulfil their homeownership ambitions"

Newbury Building Society has reduced the rates on a range of standard residential 60% and 75% LTV mortgage products as well as its 95% LTV shared ownership range.

The mortgage products – including both variable and fixed rates – have been reduced up to 0.50%.

Fixed rates have seen reductions of up to 0.45%, with a three year fix at 75% LTV reducing from 2.69% to 2.24% and a five-year fix reducing from 2.89% to 2.49%. An existing borrower three-year fixed rate at 75% LTV has been cut from 2.49% to 2.14%.

Variable rate reductions include a GoGreen further advance five-year discount at 1.49% available at 60% and 75% LTV, down from 1.69% and 1.79% respectively.

An existing borrower five-year discount product is also available at 1.59% at 60% LTV and 75% LTV, down from 1.69% and 1.89% respectively.

Three and five-year discount rates have been reduced to 1.69% at 75% LTV, down from 2.09%, and a made to measure product has been cut to 1.99% at 75% LTV, down from 2.49%.

Shared ownership rates have seen reductions of 30bps and now start at 3.99% fixed for three years and 4.29% fixed for five years.

The Society has also removed its booking fee from shared ownership fixed rate products, which can be used to purchase new build houses and flats with a deposit of 5% of the share purchased.

Roger Knight, lending manager at Newbury Building Society, said: “We want to offer products which give prospective and existing borrowers the greatest chance to fulfil their homeownership ambitions. We believe the decision to reduce a number of our products does just that as we continue to listen to brokers and their clients to ensure we provide the financial products they need.”

