Mortgages

Newbury BS cuts shared ownership and Help to Buy rates

Shared ownership rates at 95% LTV have been reduced by 40bps.

Rozi Jones
|
9th March 2020
"We are constantly looking to improve our product offering for those looking to purchase using an affordable housing scheme."

Newbury Building Society has reduced interest rates across its affordable housing product range by up to 0.40%.

Shared ownership rates at 95% LTV have been reduced by 40bps and now start from 2.99% fixed for two or three years and 3.39% fixed for five years.

A three-year discount shared ownership rate has been reduced from 2.99% to 2.59% and a three-year fixed rate Help to Buy rate has been reduced from 1.99% to 1.89% at 75% LTV.

Roger Knight, lending manager at Newbury Building Society, said: “We are constantly looking to improve our product offering for those looking to purchase using an affordable housing scheme. We take pride in talking and listening to both customers and brokers to help ensure we respond to market demands appropriately.

"We believe these reductions will further help those with a smaller deposit step onto the property ladder and fulfil their homeownership aspirations.”

