Newbury cuts Help to Buy remortgage rates

Newbury Building Society has reduced rates on its 85% LTV Help to Buy remortgage product.

The three-year fixed rate is available at 2.74%, down from 2.99%.

The Society's Help to Buy remortgage range enables borrowers to partially or completely repay their government loan.

The product also allows for overpayments and the Society will pay one standard valuation fee.

Roger Knight, lending manager at Newbury Building Society, said: “The Help to Buy remortgage market is yet to reach maturity, with very few remortgage products available to Help to Buy borrowers, especially those looking to staircase.

"By offering a partial staircase, we release the pressure of having to remortgage away from the scheme in its entirety; a welcome reprieve for those who are unable to repay the government loan in its entirety. By doing so, we hope to continue assisting customers achieve their homeownership ambition.”