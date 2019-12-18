FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newcastle BS launches LISA exclusive mortgage range

The Society has introduced four exclusive LISA customer mortgages at 90% or 95% LTV.

Rozi Jones
|
18th December 2019
Newcastle Building Society
"With more preferable rates to standard mortgages, we’re excited to introduce this competitive range exclusive to our Lifetime ISA customers."

Newcastle Building Society has launched a new mortgage range exclusively for its cash Lifetime ISA first-time buyer customers.

The Society has introduced four exclusive LISA customer mortgages available at 90% or 95% LTV.

A two-year fixed rate starts at 2.69% at 90% LTV or 2.89% at 95% LTV, while five-year fixed rates start at 2.85% at 90% LTV and 3.05% up to 95% LTV.

All products come with free standard valuation, £500 cashback, and 10% overpayments per annum.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Following the launch of our Lifetime ISA in 2018, we’ve been looking at a variety of ways to help those saving for their first home onto the property ladder.

“With more preferable rates to standard mortgages, we’re excited to introduce this competitive range exclusive to our Lifetime ISA customers. It doesn’t matter how long customers have had their Lifetime ISA with Newcastle Building Society, provided they’ve saved for at least one year to access their Lifetime ISA penalty free, they’re able to apply for these mortgages.”

