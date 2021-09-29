FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newcastle cuts 95% LTV rates by 0.26%

Rozi Jones
|
29th September 2021
Newcastle Building Society
"We’re keeping our higher LTV products competitive by refreshing the range and looking for new ways to support brokers and their clients."

Newcastle Intermediaries has reduced rates on its two-year 95% LTV mortgage products by 0.26%.

A two-year fixed rate is now available at 3.09% for purchase or remortgage with no product fees, free standard valuation on properties up to £500,000, and cashback of £500.

The same cut has been applied to a 95% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £499 product fee, which is now available at 2.99%.

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages, said: “We’re keeping our higher LTV products competitive by refreshing the range and looking for new ways to support brokers and their clients.

"As well as first-time buyers, the products are also available for home movers and customers looking to remortgage with us, who will all benefit from our wider offer, leading service levels and bespoke underwriting approach.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.