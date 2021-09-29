Newcastle cuts 95% LTV rates by 0.26%

"We’re keeping our higher LTV products competitive by refreshing the range and looking for new ways to support brokers and their clients."

Newcastle Intermediaries has reduced rates on its two-year 95% LTV mortgage products by 0.26%.

A two-year fixed rate is now available at 3.09% for purchase or remortgage with no product fees, free standard valuation on properties up to £500,000, and cashback of £500.

The same cut has been applied to a 95% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £499 product fee, which is now available at 2.99%.

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages, said: “We’re keeping our higher LTV products competitive by refreshing the range and looking for new ways to support brokers and their clients.

"As well as first-time buyers, the products are also available for home movers and customers looking to remortgage with us, who will all benefit from our wider offer, leading service levels and bespoke underwriting approach.”