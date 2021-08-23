Newcastle Intermediaries appoints new national account manager

"I’ll be looking after the networks and clubs and working closely with our new head of intermediary mortgages, Franco Di Pietro, to help build momentum and increase our reach across the country."

Newcastle Intermediaries has appointed Michelle Ash as its new national account manager.

Michelle joined Newcastle’s intermediary arm in 2020 as a BDM for the South West and Home Counties and has over 15 years’ experience in the financial services industry.

She currently lives in Cardiff and previously worked at Metro Bank as corporate key account manager and also as a business development manager for Virgin Money.

Michelle said: “I’m really excited to start my new role as national account manager at Newcastle Intermediaries. I’ll be looking after the networks and clubs and working closely with our new head of intermediary mortgages, Franco Di Pietro, to help build momentum and increase our reach across the country.

“This role felt like a natural progression for me to utilise my experience within financial services and of the Society. I believe Newcastle Intermediaries has a strong proposition and I am looking forward to helping the mortgage business grow.”

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re delighted that Michelle has stepped up to become our new national account manager. She has a fantastic relationship with brokers across the UK and as she’s already done this role we knew that she was a perfect fit. We can’t wait to see how she really makes the role her own.”