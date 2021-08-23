FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newcastle Intermediaries appoints new national account manager

Rozi Jones
|
23rd August 2021
Michelle Ash
"I’ll be looking after the networks and clubs and working closely with our new head of intermediary mortgages, Franco Di Pietro, to help build momentum and increase our reach across the country."

Newcastle Intermediaries has appointed Michelle Ash as its new national account manager.

Michelle joined Newcastle’s intermediary arm in 2020 as a BDM for the South West and Home Counties and has over 15 years’ experience in the financial services industry.

She currently lives in Cardiff and previously worked at Metro Bank as corporate key account manager and also as a business development manager for Virgin Money.

Michelle said: “I’m really excited to start my new role as national account manager at Newcastle Intermediaries. I’ll be looking after the networks and clubs and working closely with our new head of intermediary mortgages, Franco Di Pietro, to help build momentum and increase our reach across the country.

“This role felt like a natural progression for me to utilise my experience within financial services and of the Society. I believe Newcastle Intermediaries has a strong proposition and I am looking forward to helping the mortgage business grow.”

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re delighted that Michelle has stepped up to become our new national account manager. She has a fantastic relationship with brokers across the UK and as she’s already done this role we knew that she was a perfect fit. We can’t wait to see how she really makes the role her own.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.