Mortgages

Newcastle Intermediaries cuts rates on 85% range

Amy Loddington
|
16th April 2021
Newcastle Building Society

Newcastle Intermediaries has today cut rates across its 85% LTV range by up to 0.20%.

The lender is offering new rates on a number of two and five year-products, including a 0.20% reduction on a two-year fixed rate at 2.50% (3.8% APRC) which comes with product fees of £999.

A number of fee-assisted products are also included in the refresh, including a two-year fixed rate which attracts no product fees and is available at 2.65% (3.8% APRC), a 0.15% reduction on its previous rate. An early repayment charge of 2% applies until 30.09.2022 and 1% until 30.09.2023 on both products.

For borrowers looking for a longer fix on a fee-assisted product, a five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV is available at 2.85% (3.6%APRC), which is a 0.14% reduction on its previous rate. An early repayment charge of 5% until 30.09.2022, 4% until 30.09.2023, 3% until 30.09.2024, 2% until 30.09.2025 and 1% until 30.09.2026 applies.

All products in the refreshed range attract free standard valuation and allow 10% overpayments per year.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: 

“We’re always reviewing the market to ensure our products remain competitive for clients and borrowers. Our latest refresh and improved pricing on our 85% LTV mortgages ensures that we continue to offer great value products to Intermediaries and their customers.”

