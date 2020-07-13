FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newcastle Intermediaries cuts residential rates

Rozi Jones
|
13th July 2020
John Truswell
"We’re continually looking at ways to provide great value and service to our customers so we’re delighted to reduce rates on a number of our 80% LTV mortgages."

Newcastle Intermediaries has reduced rates on several 80% LTV products in its residential mortgage range, including two fee-assisted products.

A two-year fixed rate at 80% LTV has reduced from 2.65% to 2.25% and a five-year fixed rate has been cut from 2.75% to 2.55%.

With no product fees to pay, both also offer free standard valuation, £500 cashback and 10% overpayments per annum.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re continually looking at ways to provide great value and service to our customers so we’re delighted to reduce rates on a number of our 80% LTV mortgages.

"These remortgage and purchase products are competitively priced and offer borrowers greater flexibility and support with home buying and home moving costs.”

