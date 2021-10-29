FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newcastle Intermediaries enhances large loan proposition

Rozi Jones
|
29th October 2021
Newcastle Building Society
"Since re-entering the large loan market we’re constantly assessing our range based on broker feedback and making changes to ensure products offer borrowers a real choice."

Newcastle Intermediaries has enhanced its large loan proposition with the introduction of new two-year fixed rate products and a rate cut across the range.

The lender has also removed upfront reservation fees and reduced completion fees.

A new two-year fixed rate at 2.45% is available up to 65% LTV for loans of between £1.5m and £2m.

An alternative two-year fixed rate is available at 2.55% up to 80% LTV for loans of between £500k and £1m or up to 75% LTV for loans between £1.5m and £2m.

A product fee of £1,499 is payable on all products in the range and 10% overpayments per annum are permitted to support borrowers who require the flexibility to make lump sum overpayments.

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages, said: “Since re-entering the large loan market we’re constantly assessing our range based on broker feedback and making changes to ensure products offer borrowers a real choice. I’m confident our tailored lending approach including direct access to our underwriters and these updates to our range will meet the unique needs of higher earning clients.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.