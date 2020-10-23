Newcastle Intermediaries expands 80% LTV range

"We’re pleased to be introducing a further two competitive 80% mortgages to our current offering to increase product options for brokers and their clients."

Newcastle Intermediaries has launched two new 80% LTV mortgages available for purchase and remortgage.

A two-year fixed rate starts at 1.89% and a five-year fixed rate is available from 2.29%.

Both mortgages come with a £999 product fee and offer 10% overpayments per annum to support customers who require the flexibility to make lump sum capital payments.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to be introducing a further two competitive 80% mortgages to our current offering to increase product options for brokers and their clients.”