Mortgages

Newcastle Intermediaries extends remortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
27th May 2020
John Truswell
"Borrowers looking for flexibility and a higher LTV will have the opportunity to make savings on their mortgage repayments."

Newcastle Intermediaries has extended its remortgage range with the addition of new 80% LTV products.

A two-year fixed rate is available at 1.61% up to 80% LTV and comes with a free standard valuation and the choice of free standard legal fees or £300 cashback.

Newcastle has also relaunched its fees-assisted two-year fixed rate at 1.99% up to 80% LTV with a choice of free standard legal fees or £750 cashback.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We continue to see a strong demand for remortgage products, so we’re pleased to extend and enhance our range to help customers take advantage of the historically low rates.

“We're committed to supporting our customers' needs across the market and by updating the range, borrowers looking for flexibility and a higher LTV will have the opportunity to make savings on their mortgage repayments.”

