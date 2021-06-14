FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newcastle Intermediaries re-enters 95% LTV mortgage market

Rozi Jones
|
14th June 2021
John Truswell Newcastle
"As well as first time buyers, second steppers, home movers and remortgage customers can all benefit from higher LTV products which are currently limited elsewhere in the market."

Newcastle Intermediaries is re-entering the high LTV mortgage market range with a range of 90% and 95% LTV products.

The lender has launched a variety of two and five-year rates, including several with zero product fees in order to maximise borrower choice and flexibility.

At 95% LTV, a two-year fixed rate is available at 3.80% and a five-year fix starts at 3.89%, both with no product fees.

All of the products in the re-launched range offer a free standard valuation and 10% overpayments per annum. Selected products also offer £250 cashback to support with any legal or moving fees.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to be re-entering the higher LTV market with a range of competitive mortgages to support a variety of borrowers. As well as first time buyers, second steppers, home movers and remortgage customers can all benefit from higher LTV products which are currently limited elsewhere in the market.

“This range builds on some of the initiatives we’ve recently announced, and provides low-deposit borrowers with even more choice in the market. Whether it’s through these products, our involvement in the First Homes initiative, or our participation in the Deposit Unlock scheme, we pride ourselves on being able to support brokers and their clients – whatever their needs may be.”

