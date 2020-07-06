FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Newcastle Intermediaries re-enters buy-to-let market

A two-year fixed rate is available at 2.46% and a five-year fix starts from 2.70%.

6th July 2020
Newcastle Intermediaries has relaunched a range of buy-to-let products, offering a choice of fee-assisted deals at 75% LTV.

A two-year fixed rate is available at 2.46% and a five-year fix starts from 2.70%.

The new fee-assisted products offer a free standard valuation on properties up to £500,000, £500 cashback and 10% overpayments per annum.

The ICR is 145% at a rate of 4% for product terms of five years or more and there is no maximum age for borrowers.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to re-enter the buy-to-let market with these new products. They offer flexibility, competitive rates and a number of benefits, underpinned by our adaptable, nuanced approach to underwriting.”

