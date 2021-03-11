Newcastle Intermediaries refreshes 80% LTV mortgage range

"We’re continuing to see strong demand in the market, partly fuelled by the extension of the stamp duty tax concession."

Newcastle Intermediaries has refreshed its 80% LTV mortgage range with reduced rates and the launch of a a new two year fix.

The new two year fixed rate is available at 2.45% up to 80% LTV and comes with a £199 product fee, free standard valuation and £500 cashback.

Also available at 80% LTV, a two-year discounted product starts at 1.45% and a five-year fixed rate has been reduced to 2.24%, both with a £999 fee.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re continuing to see strong demand in the market, partly fuelled by the extension of the stamp duty tax concession.

"By refreshing our 80% range we’re giving brokers and their clients more choice and some really competitive options to suit their needs, underpinned by our manual underwriting and customer service.”