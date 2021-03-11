FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newcastle Intermediaries refreshes 80% LTV mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
11th March 2021
John Truswell Newcastle
"We’re continuing to see strong demand in the market, partly fuelled by the extension of the stamp duty tax concession."

Newcastle Intermediaries has refreshed its 80% LTV mortgage range with reduced rates and the launch of a a new two year fix.

The new two year fixed rate is available at 2.45% up to 80% LTV and comes with a £199 product fee, free standard valuation and £500 cashback.

Also available at 80% LTV, a two-year discounted product starts at 1.45% and a five-year fixed rate has been reduced to 2.24%, both with a £999 fee.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re continuing to see strong demand in the market, partly fuelled by the extension of the stamp duty tax concession.

"By refreshing our 80% range we’re giving brokers and their clients more choice and some really competitive options to suit their needs, underpinned by our manual underwriting and customer service.”

