Newcastle Intermediaries relaunches Help to Buy range

Newcastle Intermediaries has launched a new range of Help to Buy products designed to support first-time buyers onto the property ladder.

The lender is relaunching its full Help to Buy Equity range including a two-year fixed rate at 2.19% and a five-year fix at 2.49%, both available at a maximum LTV of 75%.

Both products offer free standard valuation, £500 cashback and allow 10% overpayments per annum.

Alternatively, borrowers can remortgage their existing Help to Buy mortgage and benefit from the competitive rates whilst maintaining their equity loan.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “The New Build market is still under served with product options for first time buyers. So we’re pleased to be re-entering the Help to Buy market and support borrowers looking to get on the ladder with only a 5% deposit.”