Mortgages

Newcastle Intermediaries relaunches interest-only range

Rozi Jones
|
1st June 2020
"We’re always looking to offer borrowers greater choice around their product selection, so we’re pleased to reintroduce new interest-only propositions to our range."

Newcastle Intermediaries has relaunched its interest-only mortgage range with the introduction of new two-year fixed rate products.

The range now offers a choice of two 75% LTV products on an interest-only basis, starting from 2.99% with a £999 fee or 3.40% with no fees and £300 cashback.

Both products offer a free standard valuation and allow 10% overpayments per annum.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re always looking to offer borrowers greater choice around their product selection, so we’re pleased to reintroduce new interest-only propositions to our range.

“We know some homeowners are looking for more flexibility at the moment, so with our manual underwriting service, lending up to the age of 80, and affordability calculated on an interest only basis, these new products will be suitable for a range of borrowers who have an appropriate repayment vehicle in place.”

