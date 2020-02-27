Newcastle refreshes buy-to-let range

"Landlords and other potential investors can take advantage of more competitive rates without having to worry about finding extra cash for fees"

Newcastle Intermediaries has reduced rates on its fee assisted buy-to-let mortgages by 0.20% and extended end dates across the range.

A two year fixed rate product is now available at 2.45% and a five-year fixed rate has been reduced to 2.50%.

Both the two and five-year mortgages come with no fees, free standard valuation, £500 cashback and 10% overpayments per annum.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “This reduction of rates on our fee assisted buy-to-let range means landlords and other potential investors can take advantage of more competitive rates without having to worry about finding extra cash for fees, and can make the most of £500 cashback.

“The Society’s Interest Coverage Ratio is 145% at a rate of 4% for product terms of five years or more and there is also no maximum age for borrowers on our BTL products giving us a strong buy-to-let proposition.”