Mortgages

Norton Home Loans launches Right to Buy product

Borrowers can add broker and lender fees to the discounted purchase price.

Rozi Jones
|
28th January 2020
"Tenants with a good rent history, but with no deposit, will now be able to purchase their home and benefit from a generous council discount"

Norton Home Loans has entered the Right to Buy market.

The lender will now allow customers to add both the lender and broker fees to the 100% discounted Right to Buy purchase price, enabling tenants with little or no savings to purchase their home and benefit from the discounted purchase price.

The product is available to intermediaries with immediate effect.

Stephen Lawrence, national group sales manager at Norton Home Loans, commented: “I am delighted to announce this positive Right to Buy lending criteria.

"Tenants with a good rent history, but with no deposit, will now be able to purchase their home and benefit from a generous council discount as the broker and lender fees can now be added to the discounted purchase price.”

