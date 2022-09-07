OMS announces Dashly collaboration

This will enable OMS users to benefit from Dashly’s mortgage monitor and will combine data from both platforms to find the best product for the client, taking all fees and early repayment charges into account.

Neal Jannels, managing director of One Mortgage System (OMS), commented:

“This is a collaboration which arms OMS users with a best of breed solution that maximises opportunities and efficiencies for advisers, in addition to providing extra value for clients who can be sure they will always have access to the right product at the right time. It marks yet another exciting step in the evolution of the OMS platform and we are only just getting started.”

Ross Boyd, CEO of Dashly, added:

“We’re very excited about an integration that will see OMS users being able to activate always-on monitoring at the touch of a button. It’s great to see two like-minded innovators working together to deliver solutions which can make a real impact for advisers and their clients. Long may this continue.”