Mortgages

OMS expands support and development teams

Rozi Jones
|
23rd September 2020
OMS Jack Bradley
One Mortgage System (OMS) has extended its support and development teams with two new hires.

Antonious Fokai joins as helpdesk support and Jack Bradley has been appointed to the development team to offer stronger levels of expertise throughout the API integration process.

The appointments follow the development of API integrations with Iress’ Lender Connect software, Knowledge Bank and iPipeline’s SolutionBuilder and AlphaTrust software.

OMS offers AVMs, customisable workflows, drag and drop document facility, and gives its users access to documentation and application forms for a majority of lenders without the need to rekey any additional data

Neal Jannels, Managing Director of OMS, commented: “The recent Covid-19 related issues facing the mortgage market have really highlighted the benefits attached to integrating the right tech solutions and we have been fortunate enough to see demand rapidly increase over this period.

"This increased demand has accelerated our growth plans and the addition of two high quality recruits such as Antonious and Jack will allow us to bolster our all-round offering and help propel OMS to the next level.”

 

