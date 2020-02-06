OMS integrates UK Credit Ratings into platform

"It's imperative that intermediary firms of all shapes and sizes try to streamline and improve the mortgage journey for their clients and their own business"

One Mortgage System (OMS) has integrated UK Credit Ratings into its live platform.

OMS users can now offer clients access to an online tool which incorporates a full, live updated credit report and score which contains exactly the same information that lenders see.

OMS says the integration will result in a higher application to completion rate and less administrative burdens for intermediary firms with client data safely secured within the system.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “In the modern mortgage market, it’s imperative that intermediary firms of all shapes and sizes try to streamline and improve the mortgage journey for their clients and their own business where possible.

“Technology is an obvious source of support and there are a range of online tools to enhance this process. OMS’ integration with UK Credit Ratings allows advisers to offer additional value by enabling clients to have a clearer picture of their current financial footprint and arms advisers with more information to source the right type of solution to meet their borrowing requirements. Transparency and education are key to a long-standing client/adviser relationship and we look forward to working with UK Credit Ratings to better service the ever-changing needs of OMS users and their clients.”

Cody Silvester, commercial director at UK Credit Ratings, added: “We are excited to have our credit solution integrated into the OMS platform. Both companies share a vision to improve the mortgage customer journey and broker-client retention, and we're delighted that OMS has identified UK Credit Ratings to be a key partner in achieving these aims. Our bespoke integration will help all consumers to achieve maximum leverage from their financial footprint during an OMS application, and we're looking forward to working closely with OMS to further develop our respective offerings to the mortgage market. "