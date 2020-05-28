OMS integrates with United Trust Bank

"It's important for us to partner with lenders who have technology at the heart of their offering"

CRM and processing platform, One Mortgage System (OMS), has initiated an integration with United Trust Bank to offer brokers and networks access to a wider range of specialist lending solutions.

The integration will see OMS users gain direct access to UTB’s specialist lending portfolio via a full two-way integration, providing the ability to generate a full decision in principle, without the need to rekey any data.

The integration follows a series of recent announcements from OMS, including offering free access to Knowledge Bank with every license, developing an API integration with Iress’ Lender Connect software, and connecting with Uinsure to bolster its general insurance offering.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “United Trust Bank is one of the most tech-focused and forward-thinking specialist lenders operating in the UK mortgage market, and this has remained evident throughout the Covid-19 crisis. A fact which was underlined by its recent launch of an automatic ID verification sharing with bridging solicitors and the earlier introduction of facial recognition ID verification

“It's important for us to partner with lenders who have technology at the heart of their offering and this stage one integration will pave the way for more brokers and networks to access UTB’s comprehensive product range and bespoke service standards. Phase two of this integration will see us widen this remit to the packager community and, with more lender partnerships in the pipeline, we will continue on our quest to make the mortgage journey even simpler, more effective and fully inclusive for the intermediary community.”

Buster Tolfree, commercial mortgages director at United Trust Bank, added: “At UTB we have made real efforts over the last two years to introduce technology to speed up the application and underwriting process for our introducers. Integrating with OMS is an important step forward given they too have emerged as one of the premier broker CRM and processing platforms over recent years. Through API integration we now make it easier for all those users of OMS to select a UTB product for their customers, and to then process that application. “

“During Covid-19 we have been working hard on a number of other digital enhancements to aid the recovery, and over the coming weeks and months these will also be made available through the OMS platform.”