OMS offers free Knowledge Bank licence to new users

"With the number of changes we have seen to criteria in the last few weeks it’s impossible for brokers to keep up with it without having the tools for the job."

One Mortgage System (OMS) is offering a free Knowledge Bank licence to new users to help support the intermediary market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Knowledge Bank's search system has over 100,000 individual criteria across residential, buy-to-let, equity release, self-build, second charges, bridging and commercial mortgages.

OMS offers AVMs, customisable workflows, drag and drop document facility, and gives its users access to documentation and application forms for over 28 different lenders without the need to rekey any additional data.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “Working with established firms to offer brokers key features that can assist them on a day to day basis, at no additional cost, is essential in the current climates. We are working hard with all of our integration partners to enhance the options and ultimately the opportunities available to the end user. With the help of Nicola and her great team at Knowledge Bank, this is the first step to helping brokers in being able to offer an all in one criteria search integrated with a full CRM option under just one login, licence and price.”

Nicola Firth, CEO and founder of Knowledge Bank, added: “Since our launch with OMS last year, the integration has been very popular with brokers. It’s fantastic that OMS are wanting to support brokers at this time and they recognise that navigating around criteria is the most important and time consuming aspect of placing a case. With the number of changes we have seen to criteria in the last few weeks it’s impossible for brokers to keep up with it without having the tools for the job. For OMS to be offering Knowledge Bank for free to their users really demonstrates their commitment and support to the broker market.”