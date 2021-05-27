FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

One in ten mortgage applicants rejected after taking a repayment holiday

Rozi Jones
|
27th May 2021
declined mortgage application adviser business barrier
"The pandemic and subsequent recession might have made mortgage applications more strenuous for prospective homebuyers as lenders tighten their criteria."

10% of mortgage applicants have been rejected by lenders because they had taken advantage of loan repayment holidays in the past, according to new research from NerdWallet.

The financial comparison platform commissioned an independent survey of over 500 UK mortgage-holders. It found that on average, prospective applicants dedicated 22 hours to researching mortgage options, and spoke to just two lenders before applying.

However, 12% of mortgage holders had an application rejected in the past, despite receiving a mortgage in principle from the same lender.

A further 10% of applicants say they have been rejected because they had taken advantage of loan repayment holidays. The same number (10%) faced rejection because of pre-existing debt, while 8% have had an application rejected in the past because of their credit score.

However, 9% of applicants had their application rejected without knowing the reason why.

Elsewhere, NerdWallet’s research showed that almost half (48%) of mortgage customers found the application process stressful, with 50% calling upon the help of a mortgage broker.

John Ellmore, director of operations at NerdWallet, said: “The UK’s property market has bounced back strongly from the initial lockdown period, with house prices and transactional activity rising sharply. However, the pandemic and subsequent recession might have made mortgage applications more strenuous for prospective homebuyers as lenders tighten their criteria.

“This can be incredibly frustrating for mortgage applicants – especially when they are rejected for reasons that are largely beyond their control or simply unknown to them. Indeed, applicants who have taken advantage of loan repayment holidays as a consequence of the financial pressures caused by the pandemic may well find themselves unfairly targeted, given that the use of such schemes was not meant to impact on their ability to access credit in the future."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.