One Mortgage System adopts iPipeline’s digital document software

One Mortgage System (OMS) has selected iPipeline's AlphaTrust e-Sign and document automation software to improve its offering to mortgage brokers.

OMS has fully integrated the software into its CRM to enable e-signature and digital form capabilities for brokers.

The solution will reduce the time, cost and complexity associated with delivering and managing documents electronically which may require one or more signatures from multiple parties.

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, said: “We’re delighted One Mortgage System has added AlphaTrust to its suite of iPipeline products. Integrating e-signature and digital form capabilities within its proposition means OMS will increase efficiencies, cut costs and reduce the need for face-to-face contact – something that’s particularly important in the current environment.”

Neal Jannels, managing director at OMS, added: “AlphaTrust is market-leading software that will fundamentally enhance the experience for our intermediary partners. Integrating AlphaTrust with our own innovative system and alongside iPipeline’s other solutions keeps us at the forefront of the industry and allows our proposition to continue to go from strength to strength.”