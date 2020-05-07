OneSavings Bank increases maximum LTV to 70%

"Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial are officially resuming business and taking on new cases."

OneSavings Bank's lending brands - Precise Mortgages and Kent Reliance for Intermediaries - are increasing the maximum LTV on buy-to-let and residential mortgage products to 70%, using desktop valuations.

Last month, OneSavings Bank resumed new business lending through its trading brands and Precise Mortgages recently extended its range of products to include second charge loans and bridging.

Yesterday, InterBay Commercial launched a new range of semi-commercial products up to 60% LTV and buy-to-let products up to 70% LTV, available on properties with a value of up to £1m.

Alan Cleary, managing director of OneSavings Bank, said: “All our teams across the OneSavings Bank group have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure we have the infrastructure in place to best support our broker partners and their customers. During this time we have focused our resource on supporting pipeline cases first before opening up for new business across our various product lines.

"The great news is that from today, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial are officially resuming business and taking on new cases. Our broker relationships remain absolutely key and we’re committed to continuing to provide specialist lending solutions during these challenging times.”