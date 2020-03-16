OneSavings Bank sets out changes to HMO proposition

"These changes ensure that their HMO cases will be directed to the specialist teams that are best placed to handle them, regardless of size or complexity."

OneSavings Bank has announced changes to its HMO proposition within its lending brands Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance, and Interbay Commercial.

OneSavings Bank recently introduced a new approach to buy to let and HMO valuations which included new valuation fee scales and lending based on investment value.

The Group has now rationalised the HMO submission process as follows:

• Precise Mortgages – HMO applications up to 6 bedrooms,

• Kent Reliance for Intermediaries – HMO applications up to 8 bedrooms as standard or more by exception,

• InterBay Commercial – any size HMO application with no limit on bedrooms.

OneSavings Bank says the changes will enhance its service to brokers by "maximising the underwriting expertise and leveraging the combined strengths within the Group".

Alan Cleary, group managing director of mortgages at OneSavings Bank, said: “Ultimately for brokers, these changes ensure that their HMO cases will be directed to the specialist teams that are best placed to handle them, regardless of size or complexity. Whether the cases involve investment valuations, large loan sizes or even complex company structures, we have the expertise within the OneSavings Bank group to consider every case.

“Intermediaries are absolutely fundamental to the success of the group and pivotal in providing borrowers with successful outcomes. Our message to them is ‘watch this space’ as there will be many more exciting developments ahead.”