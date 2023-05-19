FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Pam Brown Mortgages joins Mortgage Advice Bureau as part of long-term plan to continue growth

Pam Brown Mortgages today announced that it has joined the mortgage intermediary brand and specialist network Mortgage Advice Bureau to raise brand awareness and provide its clients with a ‘one stop shop’ for their mortgage and protection needs.

Tabitha Lambie | Editorial Assistant, Financial Reporter
19th May 2023
"Their hands-on approach will allow us to grab hold of every new opportunity presented to us, and nothing beats the feeling you get from working within a large team and being part of a bigger picture."
- Pam Brown, founder of Pam Brown Mortgages

Pam Brown who has been in the financial services industry for over two decades, founded the company in 2000. Since then, Pam Brown Mortgages has grown significantly. As well as Pam, son and daughter duo, Nina and Joe also work for the company as brokers, with Nina specialising in protection and Joe managing the wealth arm of the firm, assisted by both Vicky Rock and Martine Fouacre.

Discussing the decision to join the Mortgage Advice Bureau, Pam felt that the network will provide access to a better product range, new technology and IT systems, and an enhanced proposition for its customers. “Becoming a part of Mortgage Advice Bureau provides us with a fantastic opportunity in terms of brand awareness, and also enables us to offer our clients a ‘one stop shop’ for their mortgage and protection needs,” she explained. Currently, the Mortgage Advice Bureau offers expert advice from a network of over 2,000 mortgage advisers across the UK.

Pam believes that “together with the skill and care of our advisers and Mortgage Advice Bureau’s technology platform, we can now access and source new mortgages and protection policies,” and that the network’s hands-on approach will allow Pam Brown Mortgages to “grab hold of every new opportunity presented to us.” Noting that this decision was made as part of a long-term plan to continue growth and development, Pam expressed that she strongly believes that “joining the Mortgage Advice Bureau network will be key in helping us to achieve our goals.”

