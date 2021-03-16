Paradigm adds Buckinghamshire BS to lender panel

"The Buckinghamshire clearly look for specific customer needs in the mortgage market and tailor their proposition to this"

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added Buckinghamshire Building Society to its lender panel.

Paradigm member firms will now be able to access the Buckinghamshire’s range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

The Society offers joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) for customers who are ‘income light’, with no maximum age for parents, as well as a reverse JBSP product for customers who require the child to help with affordability.

Additionally, Buckinghamshire offers a 'Family Assist' range as an alternative to 90% LTV-plus lending, which offers a 40-year term and allows the applicant to borrow 100% of the purchase price by taking a collateral charge on either the parents’ or grandparents’ property.

Also in its range are 'CARE' mortgage products specifically for NHS and Emergency workers.

Its later life lending products have no maximum age at entry or exit of the mortgage, for both residential and buy-to-let.

It also offers impaired lending including bankruptcy, IVAs and debt management, up to 60% LTV, and debt consolidation up to 75% LTV.

The Society's buy-to-let range is available for individual, limited company and expat borrowers, including a day one remortgage.

Advisers will also benefit from the Society’s online intermediary portal plus access to two key account managers who cover the Midlands and North, or the South.

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “At Paradigm we always want to work with lenders who push the envelope, and we are therefore very pleased to be bringing the Buckinghamshire Building Society to our members. The Buckinghamshire clearly look for specific customer needs in the mortgage market and tailor their proposition to this, with a range of unique and highly targeted products available in both the residential and buy-to-let spaces. We know that many of our member firms will have clients for whom these products are undoubtedly needed, and we are looking forward to working with the team at the Buckinghamshire to highlight their offering our advisers.”

Tim Vigeon, head of lending at the Buckinghamshire Building Society, added: “This is a great time to be joining Paradigm Mortgages Services; with our innovative mortgage proposition including our flexible and bespoke underwriting approach we feel we can provide extra support to Paradigm members.”