FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Paradigm adds CHL Mortgages to lender panel

Rozi Jones
|
14th June 2021
Ross Turrell CHL Mortgages
"Joining Paradigm is yet another important milestone in our return to the intermediary buy-to-let market"

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added returning buy-to-let lender, CHL Mortgages, to its panel.

From today, Paradigm member firms will be able to access CHL’s new range of buy-to-let mortgages for both individuals and limited company borrowers, who wish to finance properties including houses, flats, shared accommodation, new-builds, HMOs and multi-unit freehold blocks.

CHL Mortgages returned to lending in May this year and offers buy-to-let mortgage finance to landlords from first-timers to experienced portfolio players.

CHL will lend up to £1m per property with larger loans available upon referral, up to 75% LTV, with portfolio lending up to £2.5m rising to £5m after 12 months with no maximum portfolio limits in the background.

Rental calculations begin from 125% for basic rate taxpayers and limited companies, with higher rate taxpayers at 145%. Its five-year fixed-rate products are offered with a rental calculation at payrate.

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “Given CHL’s history and reputation as one of the longest-standing lenders in the UK buy-to-let market, it has been somewhat odd not to have them actively lending in recent years. However, we are very pleased to welcome them back with a new range of products and a hugely experienced team with whom I’m sure many Paradigm member firms will already be familiar with. There has perhaps never been such a competitive buy-to-let sector as we have now, and CHL’s return certainly adds a considerable amount to this. We’re looking forward to working with the CHL team again and re-introducing them to our firms.”

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, said: “Joining Paradigm is yet another important milestone in our return to the intermediary buy-to-let market and we are focused on providing a strong proposition with competitive pricing and broad criteria for their adviser members. Our relationship goes back many years and so it's a pleasure to join forces again and we look forward to working with the team and reconnecting with their advisers.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.