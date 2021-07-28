Paradigm adds Hampshire Trust Bank to lender panel

"With an enhanced range of product solutions, we are looking forward to working with the HTB team and introducing its products and service to our members."

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) to its lender panel.

From today, Paradigm member firms will have access to HTB’s range of specialist funding solutions including complex specialist buy-to-let and residential bridging.

Lending across England and Wales, HTB’s buy-to-let range is available up to a maximum loan of £15m, up to 75% net LTV (arrangement fees can be added to the loan), with no maximum age, no minimum income, and fixed rates available for both two and five-year terms.

HTB will provide buy-to-let finance to limited companies (trading and SPV), expats, trusts and offshore clients, as well as foreign nationals. It lends on large and small portfolios, holiday lets, HMOs, properties with sitting tenants, and new-build flats.

It will also lend on semi-commercial properties up to 75% LTV with a flexible rental cover requirement and top slicing of income available; most commercial businesses are accepted however the residential element of the property must be 60% of the value.

HTB also offers residential bridging finance up to 75% gross LTV, with dual legal representation, no ERCs, a service aim of 21 days from application to completion, and a refurb-to-let product, auction purchase financing as well as traditional bridging solutions.

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “HTB has been growing its lending presence in both the buy-to-let and bridging sectors in recent months, and its flexible approach and focus on looking at each case individually, is a real positive for our member firms and their clients. Active across England and Wales, with an enhanced range of product solutions, we are looking forward to working with the HTB team and introducing its products and service to our members.”

Scott Phillips, national account manager at HTB, said: “I’m delighted to be launching with Paradigm and look forward to working with the excellent Paradigm team again. We are aiming to support Paradigm’s ever-increasing base of specialist intermediaries. HTB has carefully expanded its reach to highly-qualified broker audiences, and our specialist proposition will have resonance with those seeking to deliver against complex lending challenges as well as more straightforward cases.”