Paradigm adds Leek United to panel

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added Leek United Building Society to its lender panel.

From today, Paradigm member firms will be able to access Leek United’s range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages, available to clients including first-time buyers, older borrowers looking for lending into retirement and landlords.

Leek United offer residential products up to 85% LTV and its buy-to-let products are available to landlords including non-homeowner buy-to-lets and first-time investors.

Other Leek United criteria includes: no upper age limit for borrowers, right-to-buy products, mortgages for second/holiday/dependent relative homes, with national lending across both England and Wales.

Paradigm members will also have access to Leek United’s dedicated Intermediary Mortgages Team, who will help with all business enquiries, plus have a personal service from an individual BDM.

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “A number of building societies have been at the forefront of developing products for niche sectors over the past few years, and Leek United is certainly one of the leading lenders in terms of providing a wide range of product options across both the residential and buy-to-let sectors. The focus here is on the individual needs of the borrower and looking at every case on its merits, whether these are residential purchasers, those looking to remortgage, or buy-to-let landlords of all different hues. We are very pleased to be bringing Leek United on board and believe our member firms will find plenty of product options, particularly for those client types who are slightly outside the norm.”

Andy Armitage, Leek United’s director of customer services, said: “We’re really looking forward to working with Paradigm Mortgage Services - they are a well-established, highly-respected organisation that focuses on their members. We’re looking forward to supporting their members with our range of competitive residential and buy-to-let products that they, and their clients, can depend on.”