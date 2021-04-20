Paradigm adds new lender MPowered Mortgages to panel

"We’re very pleased to be one of the first distributors to be able to offer our member firms access to its range of flexible buy-to-let mortgages on its new lending platform."

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added new lender, MPowered Mortgages, to its panel.

From today, Paradigm member firms will be able to access MPowered Mortgages range of buy-to-let mortgages for individual, limited company and portfolio borrowers which are available on the MPowered lending platform.

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “The launch of a new lender is always exciting however some propositions also demand your attention because they are using cutting-edge technology and offering something new to the market. This is certainly the case with MPowered Mortgages and we’re very pleased to be one of the first distributors to be able to offer our member firms access to its range of flexible buy-to-let mortgages on its new lending platform. Speeding up the mortgage application process and utilising all the technology available to do that has to become the norm for all lenders, and MPowered’s proposition certainly looks like it’s pushing the envelope in that regard. We’re looking forward to working closely with the MPowered team and highlighting this new product range to our members.”

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to be launching with Paradigm today and look forward to supporting Paradigm’s members. We are huge supporters of advice and want to help their DA brokers deliver the best possible service for their clients with access to our MPowered products and platform.”

“MPowered has been designed with brokers, not just for them, so we’re excited to work with Paradigm members to continue evolving the platform and make the mortgage application process even smoother for everyone involved.”