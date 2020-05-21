Paradigm adds Paragon Bank to lender panel

"Ensuring our member firms have access to as broad a range of mortgage products as possible – especially during this period – is absolutely vital"

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added buy-to-let and specialist lender, Paragon Bank, to its lender panel.

Paragon is continuing to offer specialist buy-to-let mortgages for both portfolio and non-portfolio landlords throughout the Covid-19 period, accepting both new business and processing applications it has already received.

Portfolio products are available for HMOs and multi-unit blocks; for limited companies and liability partnerships; for properties in England, Wales and Scotland; for landlords with four or more mortgaged properties; and for expatriates.

Non-portfolio products are available for single self-contained units; consumer buy-to-let customers; for properties in England, Wales and Scotland; for landlords with up to three mortgaged properties; and for expatriates.

Paragon recently launched phase two of its intermediary portal, adding a range of new features and functionality including the introduction of an alerts service to keep brokers informed as their application moves through the process.

The portal provides an enhanced product search, with new pre-application mortgage illustrations, and added real-time case tracking. Intermediaries can also view all their Paragon buy-to-let applications in one place, upload and manage documents, and share cases with team members.

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “Ensuring our member firms have access to as broad a range of mortgage products as possible – especially during this period – is absolutely vital and we are therefore very pleased to be bringing Paragon Bank on board our lender panel from today. Paragon is one of, if not the, pre-eminent buy-to-let lender in country and as the market begins to edge back, we’re sure its range of products will be of great interest to our advisers. We’re looking forward to working with the team at Paragon and to ensuring our firms have access to its proposition.”

Moray Hulme, director of mortgage sales at Paragon, added: “Paragon is delighted to add Paradigm to our distribution. We know Paradigm prides itself on offering intermediaries market-leading products and as one of the UK’s top buy-to-let lenders, I’m confident that we strengthen this offer. We’re looking forward to working with their members to provide customers with fantastic products and excellent service.”