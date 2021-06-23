Paradigm adds Saffron for Intermediaries to lender panel

"Those lenders who are willing to cover off both the ‘everyday’, the ‘special situation’, and buy-to-let in a number of sectors tend to be few and far between in our market"

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added Saffron for Intermediaries to its lender panel.

From today, Paradigm member firms will be able to access the Saffron’s mortgage products which cover three specific ranges.

Its 'special situations' range is for borrowers with specific requirements ranging from self-employed with one years’ accounts to those wanting to build or renovate their own home. It covers self-employed mortgages, contractor mortgages, self-build and custom-build, RIO mortgages and retro-fit mortgages.

Its everyday range is for borrowers buying a first home, moving, or remortgaging. There are also products available for first-time buyers, joint borrower sole proprietor, lending into retirement downsizing, plus owner-occupier/residential fixed and variables rates.

Additionally, Saffron offers a buy-to-let range which covers individual, limited company and expat buy-to-let, and is available to UK nationals residing abroad.

Saffron for Intermediaries also offers development finance to smaller builders and property developers. It will lend on residential new-build, refurbishment or property conversion projects based in England or Wales, and lend on single properties or multi-unit developments generally between £500k and £3m, with a degree of flexibility.

The lender also offers a full intermediary mortgage portal where advisers can select their Saffron mortgage product, request a DIP, submit a full mortgage application and monitor all client cases.

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “Those lenders who are willing to cover off both the ‘everyday’, the ‘special situation’, and buy-to-let in a number of sectors tend to be few and far between in our market, which is why we are very pleased to be bringing Saffron for Intermediaries on panel for our member firms. Its ability to cover off both standard residential but also a significant number of relatively niche areas, plus the flexibility it has to be able to work with advisers and their clients to help provide the solutions they want, is going to be a major asset to our offering. We’re looking forward to working with the team at the Saffron to help develop their proposition with our member firms.”

Tony Hall, head of mortgage sales at Saffron for Intermediaries, said: “We are delighted to be pairing Paradigm Mortgage Services strong position as a well-respected and member-focused organisation with our drive to help all borrowers and especially those with non-traditional circumstances through our Special Situations product range. We can now work together to ensure more intermediaries are provided with access to a wider and more suitable range of mortgage products for their customers.”