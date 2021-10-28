Paradigm adds SBI UK to lender panel

"Advisers active in the buy-to-let space will undoubtedly be interested in the SBI UK proposition which is available via Paradigm for the first time."

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added specialist buy-to-let lender, SBI UK, to its lender panel.

Paradigm members can now access to SBI UK’s range of buy-to-let funding solutions available for individual borrowers or those using SPVs.

SBI UK currently lends on buy-to-let for, indiviuals, limited company/SPV/partnerships, HMOs and expats.

SBI lends up to 75% LTV lending with arrangement fees able to be added on top and offers a range of five-year fixed-rates stressed at pay-rate, including on capital raising.

Cashback of £300 and a refund of the valuation fee are available on all remortgage cases payable after completion.

SBI UK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of State Bank of India and was established in April 2018 with 12 branches across the UK, however SBI has been active here since 1921. Its UK retail offering covers commercial lending, cash ISAs, instant access savings account, business accounts and fixed deposits.

Richard Howes, director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “The mortgage market is incredibly competitive at present and we want to ensure our members have access to those lenders, and their product ranges, who are pushing the envelope in terms of what is achievable. Advisers active in the buy-to-let space will undoubtedly be interested in the SBI UK proposition which is available via Paradigm for the first time.

"SBI UK have a team of highly-qualified and experienced BDMs and focus on developing strong relationships with the adviser community to ensure their landlord and investor clients have access to the best finance solutions. We’re looking forward to working with the SBI UK team and introducing its range of products and its quality service to our members.”