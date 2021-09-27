Paradigm adds United Trust Bank to panel

"Specialist mortgage finance is likely to be one of the key growth areas for advisers in the months and years ahead"

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added United Trust Bank to its lender panel.

From today, Paradigm members will have access to the full UTB product range covering both regulated and unregulated secured funding facilities for individuals and businesses.

UTB offers first and second charge products designed to cater for customers whose circumstances aren’t best served by the mainstream mortgage market with options available for purchase, remortgage, first-time buyers, interest-only and unencumbered capital release.

Its product range is available to the self-employed, contractors, other borrowers with complex incomes and married sole applicants. The lender considers a wide range of property types including ex-Local Authority, high rise, flats above commercial, flying freeholds and non-traditional construction.

The Bank’s new auto-underwrite system provides real-time information on its decision in three to five minutes, while customers can verify their ID at home or work quickly via its mobile app.

Richard Howes, director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “Specialist mortgage finance is likely to be one of the key growth areas for advisers in the months and years ahead, and we are very pleased to be able to bring on panel one of the key lenders in this sector. By doing this, we can offer Paradigm members access to another range of mortgages all designed for those who might not meet mainstream affordability and/or criteria. UTB has also invested heavily in the technology it uses to interact with advisers in order to provide certainty and speed, and we are looking forward to working with the highly-experienced team at the Bank to ensure our member firms and their clients are fully aware of its mortgage and service proposition.”

Mike Walters, sales director at United Trust Bank, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer UTB’s full mortgage product range to Paradigm’s members and look forward to working with Richard and the team to increase awareness of UTB’s products, outstanding service and common-sense approach to underwriting amongst Paradigm’s adviser partners.

“We’ve continued to invest in technology, great people and innovative processes as we expand and develop our specialist mortgage offering. Our most recent service enhancements include the launch of an auto-underwrite system and online DIP giving advisers real-time pass, refer or decline decisions in just four to five minutes, 24/7, 365 days a year. With further exciting announcements coming soon, we’re confident this will be the start of a successful relationship for Paradigm, its members and the Bank.”