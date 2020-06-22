Paradigm adds Zephyr Homeloans to panel

"There has been plenty to suggest that landlords are seeking to make the most of any post-lockdown private rental sector opportunities to both add to portfolios or refinance"

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added buy-to-let mortgage lender, Zephyr Homeloans, to its panel.

From today, Paradigm member firms can access Zephyr’s range of both standard and specialist buy-to-let products aimed at professional property investors.

Zephyr's standard range has maximum loan limits of £1m to 70% LTV and £750,000 to 75% LTV. Its Specialist products are available to 70% LTV with a maximum loan size of £750,000.

Zephyr lends on HMOs up to six bedrooms and multi-unit freehold blocks of up to six units.

There is no minimum income criteria for standard applications and a minimum of £25,000 for professional landlords, with income top-ups accepted.

Zephyr accepts flats above/adjacent to commercial properties, landlords with DSS tenants, and borrowers with minor adverse credit.

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “At a time when it’s so vitally important that we support as broad a range of lenders as possible within the market, we are very pleased to be bringing Zephyr Homeloans on to our panel. There has been plenty to suggest that landlords are seeking to make the most of any post-lockdown private rental sector opportunities to both add to portfolios or refinance, and Zephyr’s product offering will provide further choice for advisers and their clients. As a lender it is also willing to look beyond standard landlord norms in terms of profession, income, tenants, etc and we certainly believe that clients who fit this bill are likely to find a strong offering and service from Zephyr.”

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, added: “We’re delighted to join Paradigm Mortgage Services’ lender panel and look forward to working with its members to help customers achieve their buy-to-let ambitions.

“Many landlords are currently seeking to expand their buy-to-let portfolio or restructure their existing holdings, and Zephyr is well placed to assist through offering flexible choices with an expanded range of fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgages with two-year, five-year and seven-year options.”