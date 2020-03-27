Paradigm and The Right Mortgage launch Covid-19 support hubs

"During this time, we want to provide as much support for our members as possible"

Paradigm Mortgage Services and The Right Mortgage and Protection Network have both launched Coronavirus support pages for advisers.

Paradigm's page is open to all intermediaries, not just members of Paradigm, and can be accessed by visiting: www.paradigmmortgages.com/DA/News/COVID-19.

The page contains a range of resources, including a ‘Lender Matrix’ which features the very latest details from Paradigm’s panel of lenders. Updated at the end of every day, advisers will be able to track all the changes and see how each lender is dealing with both advisers and their clients in relation to Covid-19.

This specific lender information covers how lenders’ BDMs are working, the stance each is taking with regard to mortgage payment holidays and information related to valuations.

The support page also covers protection updates, marketing and technology support, Paradigm’s CPD Academy, and FCA guidance.

The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has created a new hub which provides advisers with information and tools to help members comply with the government’s new social distancing regulations.

The hub includes sales aids and makes use of the network’s technology, such as the client portal, allowing advisers to invite their clients to complete fact finds online.

It also offers a variety of pre-approved customer-facing brochures, letter and email templates, as well as social media posts that will be updated on a frequent basis, allowing members to keep in touch with their customer more easily.

Other sections include market news to keep advisers up to date on what is currently being communicated from providers, allowing them to access news updates all in one place.

It has also included an area for feedback on what their members would like to see from the newly launched hub in the future.

The Right Mortgage is still taking on new members by switching their induction sessions to an entirely online service, with their first online induction course being delivered next week.

Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “With the fast-developing coronavirus situation upon us, we want to reassure all of our members that we have robust business continuity measures in place. We are constantly reviewing the Government advice and we have measures in place, including remote-working for all of our staff, to allow us to ensure our members, lenders and providers continue to receive the high level of service they have come to expect from us.

“To that end, we have produced our coronavirus support page which contains a raft of relevant information and details of the ongoing changes that are being made, whether those are from lenders, providers or the regulator. We believe the ‘Lender Matrix’ will be of particular use as it will update each day and show users exactly how lenders are approaching this, changes to products and criteria, and how advisers can engage with them."

Martin Wilson, CEO at The Right Mortgage, said: “The emergence of Covid-19 was unprecedented, and no one could have predicted nor prepared themselves for this pandemic. During this time, we want to provide as much support for our members as possible, and with the launch of this new hub, and through the use of technology, we hope to continue aiding them with our in-house experience and expertise by providing them with the tools they need to future proof their businesses.”