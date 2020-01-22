Paradigm appoints two business development consultants

"As Paradigm continues to grow, so does our need for quality staff and we will be recruiting further throughout 2020"

Paradigm Mortgage Services has promoted two members of staff to new business development consultant roles.

Tom Hunt and Alex Vaughan-Tift previously worked for Paradigm as mortgage technical services advisers.

Both will continue to support Paradigm’s mortgage helpdesk team, answering member queries and assisting with the placement of complex cases. However, they will now also be working closely with potential new and existing member firms, bringing them into the distributor and promoting other group services including protection, compliance and DFM.

Paradigm says the level of enquiries to its helpdesk has risen by 12% over the last year.

Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “The measure of a good company is its people and its relationship with customers and suppliers. Both Alex and Tom have already proved themselves within Paradigm, and we are very pleased to reward them with new roles as they progress in their careers.

"As Paradigm continues to grow, so does our need for quality staff and we will be recruiting further throughout 2020, especially given the increased popularity of our Mortgage Helpdesk service. It’s a great start to the year as we seek to broaden our footprint amongst the intermediary industry.”